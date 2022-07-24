Entertainment
Singer Tems features on soundtrack for Black Panther sequel
Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi aka Tems has featured in the soundtrack for the sequel of the blockbuster movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
A recording company, Marvel, released the trailer for Wakanda Forever on Sunday and it featured the multi-talented Nigerian singer doing a rendition of Bob Marley’s “No Woman No Cry.”
Specifically, the teaser commenced with the Afrobeats singer’s rendition of “No Woman, No Cry” before it seamlessly transitioned to Kendrick Lamar’s resilient song, Alright (2015).
During an interview with Billboard, Tems was asked what song she would remix if given the opportunity.
“I would choose Bob Marley’s “Is This Love, or No Woman Don’t Cry” because those are one of my favorites,” the 27-year-old responded.
Watch the trailer below.
