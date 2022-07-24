Singer Tems features on soundtrack for Black Panther sequel

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi aka Tems has featured in the soundtrack for the sequel of the blockbuster movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

A recording company, Marvel, released the trailer for Wakanda Forever on Sunday and it featured the multi-talented Nigerian singer doing a rendition of Bob Marley’s “No Woman No Cry.”

Specifically, the teaser commenced with the Afrobeats singer’s rendition of “No Woman, No Cry” before it seamlessly transitioned to Kendrick Lamar’s resilient song, Alright (2015).

READ ALSO: Tems, Wizkid bag wins at BET Awards 2022 (Full list of winners)

During an interview with Billboard, Tems was asked what song she would remix if given the opportunity.

“I would choose Bob Marley’s “Is This Love, or No Woman Don’t Cry” because those are one of my favorites,” the 27-year-old responded.

Watch the trailer below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now