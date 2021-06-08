Singer Tems nominated for BET Award | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Singer Tems nominated for BET Award
Nigerian singer-songwriter, Temilade Openiyi better known as Tems has been nominated in the Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act Category at the 2021 BET Awards.
This was announced on the official Instagram platform of the Black Entertainment Television (BET) on Monday, June 7.
The Nigerian recording artiste was nominated alongside South African R&B singer, Elaine; British acts; Arlo Parks and Bree Runway, who are both rappers and singers.
In January 2020 and January 2021, Arlo Parks and Bree Runaway were named as part of NME’s 100 Essential Artist list.
French acts, Bramsito and Ronisia, as well as Brazilian, MC Dricka were also nominated on the list.
Check out the nomination list below.
Since she made her debut in 2019 with the breakthrough single, ‘Try Me’, Tems has continued to experience rapid success in her music career.
In 2020, she released her debut studio project, For Broken Ears EP. The singer-songwriter also featured on Wizkid’s single, ‘Essence’ from the album, Made In Lagos.
By Adekunle Fajana
