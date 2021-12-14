Singer Tems recalls time spent in Ugandan prison one year ago

Grammy nominee Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems, has taken time to reminisce on time spent in Ugandan prison one year ago.

The Nigerian singer-songwriter was detained in a Ugandan prison alongside colleague Omah Lay one year ago for flouting COVID-19 guidelines.

In a tweet shared via her social media platform, the singer recounted how her life has changed one year after the ugly incident.

READ ALSO: Tems reacts after Wizkid tried lifting her on stage during performance

“This very day Last Year, I was sitting in a prison in Uganda bonding with women and kids. I almost can’t believe the things I’ve seen so far. All I can say is God is too awesome and He will always have the last and final laugh,” she tweeted.

It would be recalled that Tems and fellow Nigerian singer Omah Lay were arrested on Sunday, December 13, 2020, for performing at an ‘unauthorized concert’ and disobeying COVID-19 protocols.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now