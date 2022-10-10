Singer Teni allegedly orders bouncer to beat up fan at Asaba concert

Nigerian recording artiste, Teni has been accused by a Twitter user of instructing her security personnel to pounce on a fan attending a show in which she performed at Asaba, Delta State.

During the early hours of Monday, 10th October 2022, a Twitter user who identifies as Malachi Chidiebere Aboh accused Teni of instructing her security to beat up a fan.

According to the video post which showed the bloody face of the fan who was beaten up, the young man had done nothing to provoke Teni and was only cheering her from the stands.

The event took place at The Dome Event Centre, Asaba and according to Malachi, the unprovoked assault was carried out on Teni’s instruction and the police watched on as the bouncer battered the fan.

In a Tweet posted by Malachi, the fan had joked about how Teni was no longer interested in taking pictures with fans as she was now a big star (blown).

It was this statement that angered Teni who, according to the post, asked her bouncer to slap the fan thus leaving him with a bloodied eye.

Read the statement.

“Teni Makanaki @TeniEntertainer rebuffed my friend’s cheers and instructed her bouncers to assault him. This happened at The Dome Event Centre, Asaba.

Police officers witnessed the assault but made no attempt to intervene and the artiste drove off without even one question.”

Teni Makanaki @TeniEntertainer rebuffed my friend's cheers and instructed her bouncers to assault him. This happened at The Dome Event Centre, Asaba. Police officers witnessed the assault but made no attempt to intervene and the artiste drove off without even one question. pic.twitter.com/mP0d3Vq0cX — Malachi Chidiebere Aboh (@MalachiAboh) October 9, 2022

There was nothing he did to warrant the assault. I stood there with him. He said Teni had blown and no longer took pictures with nor acknowledged fans. Then she instructed one of the bouncers to slap him if he was still standing there when she emerged from the hall. https://t.co/4qaVqyWtqH — Malachi Chidiebere Aboh (@MalachiAboh) October 10, 2022

