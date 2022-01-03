Singer Teni confirms exit from Port Harcourt following shootout at her concert

Nigerian recording artiste, Teni has published a video on her Instagram page to confirm that she will not be continuing with her concert in Rivers State.

Ripples Nigeria reported earlier that the singer absconded from stage after gunshots were fired during her performance in Port Harcourt on Sunday night, January 2.

There were speculations that there was an attempt to kidnap the musician, albeit, the Rivers State Police Command (RSPC) confirmed that the allegations were false.

However, there was a shootout at the concert which was instigated by hoodlums in the Asari Toru Local Government Area of Port Harcourt.

Despite the intervention of security personnel at the event, numerous concertgoers were reportedly injured and taken to the clinic for treatment.

Following the pandemonium that occured, the singer has since taken to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon to reveal that she is leaving Rivers State.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote: “I done japaaaa ooo 😂😂 Yung duck”

Watch the video below.

