Singer Timaya never wants to fall in love

Nigerian recording artiste, Timaya in a Twitter post has revealed that he never wants to fall in love.

The Bayelsa-born musician made this known several weeks after it was speculated that he was in a relationship with former Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma.

Timaya real name Inetimi Odon is one of the most eligible bachelors in Nigeria with three baby mothers.

Speaking about his animosity towards love, the singer stated, “May GOD not let me fall in love”

May GOD not let me fall in love. 🥶 — Timaya (@timayatimaya) February 28, 2022

The popular Nigerian recording artiste was in a serious relationship with actress Empress Njamah before they parted ways in 2009. Timaya has since not spoken about his partners.

