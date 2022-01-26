Connect with us

Entertainment

Singer Timi Dakolo poses interesting question to Christians about salvation

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nigerian recording artiste, Timi Dakolo has taken to his social media platform, Twitter to ask his Christian followers an interesting question.

Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter on Wednesday morning, the musician asked Christians the essence of miracles if salvation is absolute.

In his post, Dakolo asked why people still have to struggle despite the completeness of the message of salvation.

READ ALSO: Singer Seyi Shay reveals she is engaged

The Nigerian recording artiste wrote;

”If salvation is a complete message, why do we need deliverance again? Deliverance from what exactly?
Did He Deliver us from Some and left us to do the rest?
Why are we still breaking curses that Christ broke and said it is finished.”

Since the question aired on the microblogging site, several netizens have tried to give reasons for the suffering Christians have to go through despite their salvation.

Read comments below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

5 + 16 =

Investigations

Investigations1 month ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...