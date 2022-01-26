Singer Timi Dakolo poses interesting question to Christians about salvation

Nigerian recording artiste, Timi Dakolo has taken to his social media platform, Twitter to ask his Christian followers an interesting question.

Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter on Wednesday morning, the musician asked Christians the essence of miracles if salvation is absolute.

In his post, Dakolo asked why people still have to struggle despite the completeness of the message of salvation.

The Nigerian recording artiste wrote;

”If salvation is a complete message, why do we need deliverance again? Deliverance from what exactly?

Did He Deliver us from Some and left us to do the rest?

Why are we still breaking curses that Christ broke and said it is finished.”

Since the question aired on the microblogging site, several netizens have tried to give reasons for the suffering Christians have to go through despite their salvation.

Read comments below.

