Singer Timi Dakolo raises concerns over black soot in Port Harcourt
Nigerian recording artiste, Timi Dakolo has taken to his social media platform to raise concerns over the sudden surge of black soot in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Specifically, the black soot is said to have emerged from illegal bunkering and gas flaring. It was first noticed in 2016 in some local government areas in Port Harcourt such as Eleme, Oyigbo, Ikwere, and Obio/akpor.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the singer shared photos of people’s feet, palms, hands covered in black dust and called on residents to speak up.
“This is not funny!!! This is not fair. This is deep wickedness,” he wrote.
The singer continued:
“The devastating effect of this soot will be felt for years to come ,so let’s not sit back and keep quiet.
“It is Our port harcourt. Dear port harcourt people. Them no Dey manage bad thing.
We must do something NOW!!! @unitednations @unep HELP”
