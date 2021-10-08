Entertainment
Singer Tiwa Savage says blackmailer after her for ‘doing something natural’ with new boyfriend
Nigerian recording artiste, Tiwa Savage has revealed that she is not prepared to pay a blackmailer who has threatened to release a raunchy video of her making love to her new partner.
The singer made this known during a chat with Power 105.1 FM’s Angie. According to her, she found out about the blackmail after her road manager sent her the tape.
“Yesterday I was leaving a radio station in my car and my road manager sent me a message and was like ‘Yo check your phone’ and I’m like okay, then I checked it and I’m like where did you get it from and he like I just got it like 20 minutes ago. It’s a tape of me and the person I’m dating right now,” she said.
Read also: Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay captured ‘fighting’ at hair saloon
When asked if the blackmailer was the person she was dating, Savage cleared the air about her current partner’s reaction to the news.
“No. He is going crazy too. I’m like what are we gonna do and my manager is like ‘How much are they asking for?’ So I woke up and I was like no – I pay now, two months time you gonna come back again and two years and who knows if I do send you the money you are gonna release it anyway,” she added.
Watch Tiwa Savage speak below.
