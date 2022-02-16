Singer Trey Songz sued $20m for alleged r*pe

American recording artiste, Trey Songz has been sued by a woman for allegedly molesting her an*lly and she is demanding the sum of $20 million.

According to the suit filed by the lady with the alias Jane Doe, she had a consensual s3xual relationship with the musician before the alleged molestation on March 24, 2016.

Doe said Trey invited her to a house party in Los Angeles, where he invited her upstairs for what she believed would be consensual s3x.

She claimed in the court document obtained by TMZ that “Trey repeatedly asked her if he could “get that a**” on the way upstairs … to which she says she repeatedly told him “no” and to stop asking.

“Trey’s demeanor changed upon entering the bedroom”, she said. She says he threw her to the ground, ripped her pants off, pinned her down face first and forced his p*nis into her an*s without her consent.”

She claimed that she begged the music star to stop and tried struggling with him but was overpowered.

Doe said someone entered the room and left almost immediately as the music star continued to molest her.

She claimed she left the house after Trey finished assaulting her and was taken to the hospital by the Uber driver who felt she was distressed.

The music star has been accused of molesting several women.

It would be recalled that a basketball player, Dylan Gonzalez recently accused the singer of r*pe and “unbearable PTSD.

