Singer Waje comes for people who pray against the devil but work for him

Nigerian recording artiste, Waje on Sunday called out those who work diligently for the devil but still go ahead to pray against him.

Speaking via her Twitter account, Waje stated that on Sundays, while people prepare to go to ‘church’, they will leave behind their ‘toxicity’, only to pick it up again after the service comes to a conclusion.

The songstress went further to admonish people not to pick it up once the service comes to a conclusion.

She wrote, “As you prepare for church, please put TOXICITY in the TRASH and don’t pick it up after service. Cause some of you be doing the devils work for him and still praying against him”

The songstress went further to add that it is important for people to let love into their hearts.

She wrote, “Let Love into your hearts.”

As you prepare for church, please put TOXICITY in the TRASH and don’t pick it up after service. Cause some of you be doing the devils work for him and still praying against him🫤.

Let Love into your hearts. — WAJE (@OfficialWaje) November 13, 2022

