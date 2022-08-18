Singer Waje demands improvement in Nigeria’s health sector

Nigerian singer, Aituaje Iruobe aka Waje, on Thursday urged the Federal Government to invest in the development of the country’s health sector.

The singer voiced her concern on the precarious state of the Nigerian health facilities in a statement on Thursday.

She was reacting to a recent report on the devastating state of primary healthcare in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“I have visited Primary Healthcare facilities and was shocked by the state of facilities and equipment,” Waje stated.

The singer expressed regret that several pregnant women have died due to the mediocre health care system in the country.

READ ALSO: Nigerian singer, Waje, says marriage is not necessary for everyone

She added: “I have witnessed the impact of poor health services on the lives of ordinary Nigerians; I have met families who lost mothers and wives during childbirth, shared in their grief, cried with them, and mourned with them.”

“I cannot, in good conscience, experience all that and not raise my voice to advocate for improvement. Millions of Nigerians are dying because they can’t get basic health care. This needs to be fixed as soon as possible.”

She urged Nigerians to check out the health report at http://sphcn.ng/ to learn more about primary healthcare situations in their states and use the findings to demand better health services from their governments.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now