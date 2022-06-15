Singer Wande Coal, crew accused of assaulting man in Lagos

Nigerian recording artiste, Wande Coal real name Oluwatobi Wande Ojosipe has been accused of beating up a young man in Lagos.

According to a Twitter user who claimed to be a sibling to the victim, the singer in collaboration with his crew assaulted his brother for no reason.

“You’re a bastard @wandecoal and you won’t get away with what you did to my brother this evening, My elder brother just called me subbing like a child because you and your gang beat him mercilessly simply because his vehicle was in your way,” he tweeted.

“This bastard and his gang asked my brother to remove his vehicle so they could move, my brother obliged and went to get his car keys, as soon as he approached his car to open it, one of them slapped him, before he could say anything else, another punched him.”

“Never felt so livid in my entire life. My elder brother called me subbing like a child. They’d beaten him so bad he was crying so much. Who the fuck do you think you are?? @wandecoal.”

“My brother is subbing with a swollen face and black eye. All because of what???? My brother is the most easy going person I know. Always avoids trouble, so I’m pretty sure he did absolutely nothing to warrant getting treated like that.”

This is coming after another Nigerian musician, Burna Boy was accused of instigating a shootout at a nightclub in Lagos.

