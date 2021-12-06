Singer Wizkid bags two awards at MOBO Awards 2021. See full list of winners

Nigerian musician, Wizkid, real name Ayodeji Balogun bagged two awards at the recently concluded Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards on Sunday, December 6.

Wizkid, one of he most decorated recording artiste in the modern music era emerged victorious in the ‘Best International Act’ and ‘Best African Act’ categories.

Equally, Wizkid’s impressive double at the 2021 MOBO Awards set a new record as he became the first-ever African artiste to emerge victorious in the “Best African Act” & “Best International Act” categories in a single night.

Aside from Wizkid, three other artistes with Nigerian ancestry went home with awards. British-Nigerian rapper Skepta real name Joseph Junior Adenuga won the ‘Best Grime Act’ of the year.

Another rapper, Dave who has worked with Nigerian stars Burna Boy and Tems won the award for the Album of the year. Lastly, Simbiatu Ajikawo who is popularly known as Little Simz took home the award for the ‘Best Female Act’ of the year.

See the complete list of winners below:

Album of the year – Dave, We’re All Alone In This Together

Best female act – Little Simz

Best male act – Ghetts

Best newcomer – Central Cee

Song of the year – Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, Body (Remix)

Video of the year – M1llionz, Lagga

Best grime act- Skepta

Best R&B/soul act – Cleo Sol

Best hip-hop act – D. Block Europe

Best drill act – Central Cee

Best international act – Wizkid

Best performance in a TV show/film – Micheal Ward as Franklyn in Small Axe

Best media personality – Chunkz & Yung Filly

Best gospel act – Guvna B

Best African music act – Wizkid

Best reggae act -Shenseea

Best jazz act – Sons of Kemet

Best producer – Jae5

