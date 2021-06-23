Singer Wizkid claims possession of Grammy Award plaque

Nigerian recording artiste, Wizkid real name Ayodeji Balogun has taken to social media to unveil his Grammy Award plaque. The singer shared the photo on his Instagram stories on Wednesday afternoon.

Wizkid became the second Nigerian recording artiste to receive a Grammy plaque after singer, Burna boy unveiled his own award one week ago.

On Sunday, March 14, 2021, the Nigerian superstar won ‘Best Music Video’ for his role on ‘Brown Skin Girl’ at the 63rd Grammy Award.

He won the award alongside Beyonce, who owns the song and featured artists, Saint Jhn and Blue Ivy. The award will also go to Jenn Nkiru who directed the video.

Here is a photo of the Grammy plaque.

