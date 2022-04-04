Singer Wizkid fails to clinch award at 2022 Grammy

Nigerian recording artiste, Wizkid, real name Ayodeji Balogun failed to win his first ever solo award at the 64th Grammy Award ceremony.

The 64th Grammy award ceremony took place on Sunday, April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

At the event, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid was nominated for two categories: Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album.

On the night, he lost the Best Global Music Performance to multiple Grammy winner, Angelique Kidjo, who won for her critically acclaimed album, Mother Nature.

The album also features Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi and more on different songs.

Other nominees in the category were Rocky Dawuni.

When nominations were announced, Wizkid was thought to be the favorite for the category, because he had the biggest song in the category.

In another category, the Afrobeats musician also lost the Best Global Music Performance to Pakistani act, Aroof Aftab, who won for his groundbreaking single, ‘Mohabbat.’

Other nominees in the category were Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti and Burna Boy.

‘Mohabbat’ was a soundtrack.

