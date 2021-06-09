Singer Wizkid hopes to work with highlife band, The Cavemen | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Singer Wizkid hopes to work with highlife band, The Cavemen
Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Wizkid has informed the Alternative band, The Cavemen that he is their biggest fan.
The Nigerian recording artiste, Wizkid while appreciating the Cavemen brothers, also hinted that they should work together to create some great vibes for their fans.
The 30-year-old singer spoke with Cavemen backstage of their show in Accra, Ghana on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
In the video, the “Tease me” crooner can be seen hailing and having fun with the Cavemen brothers.
Star boy further stated;
“Bro mehn, to be honest with you, I’m your biggest fan. Biggest, biggest, biggest fan. Abeg, we have to work o! We have to do some work.”
Another video also displayed the Grammy award-winning star going upstage to show love to the Cavemen by spraying them cash while they were performing.
The Cavemen are a Nigerian Highlife band comprising Lagos-based brothers Kingsley and Benjamin Okorie on a mission to reintroduce highlife to a new generation.
The band officially formed in March 2018 when the brothers reunited after their studies.
By Adekunle Fajana
