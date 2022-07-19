Singer Yemi Alade bemoans lack of value for human lives in Nigeria

Nigerian recording artiste, Yemi Alade has asked questions about the worth of human lives in the country.

In a post that she shared on her Twitter platform on Tuesday morning, the ‘Johnny’ singer stated that she was disappointed about how the lives of people are disregarded and not valued.

Additionally, she bemoaned the lack of good and affordable medical care.

According to her, many Nigerians are walking around with underlying diseases and conditions that eventually manifest under stress.

Her tweets read;

“What is your Country’s value for human life?

Mine is zero”

In another tweet, the Afrobeat musician wrote;

“I wish we had better and affordable medical care in Nigeria! So many people walking around with underlying diseases and conditions that eventually manifest under stress”

