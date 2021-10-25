Singer Yemi Alade explains why she has been losing friends

Nigerian recording artiste, Yemi Alade has revealed on her Instagram stories that she has been losing a lot of friends in recent times.

The singer stated in her post that despite the subtle departure of her friends, she has somehow found solace and peace of mind.

She went on to state that it was unhealthy to re-friend a friend that tried to destroy her character, adding that a snake only shades its skin to become a bigger snake.

Here is what she wrote;

“I have been losing friends and finding peace.

“Never re-friend a friend that tried to destroy your character, source of income or relationships.”

She continued;

“A snake will only shade its skin to become a bigger snake.”

