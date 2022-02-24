Singers Zinoleesky, Mohbad reportedly arrested in NDLEA raid

There are reports that Marlian recording artistes, Zinoleesky and Mohbad have been arrested by men of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The musicians, Zinoleesky, real name Oniyide Azeez and Mohbad real name Ilerioluwa Oladimeji were said to have been picked up by NDLEA officers during a raid on Wednesday night.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the music stars were seen being harrassed and manhandled by the men of the agency.

Videos of NDLEA officials harassing members of the Marlian Music including Mohbad & Zinoleesky and their friends surface 💔 Over 10 people are reported to have been arrested pic.twitter.com/qF0xG250nG — TurnTable Charts (TTC) (@TurntableCharts) February 24, 2022

Marlian records, the label where they are signed to is yet to release a statement.

This is the second time in several weeks that a Nigerian entertainer will be manhandled and arrested by the agency.

Ripples Nigeria revealed that social media content creator DGeneral was earlier arrested, he has since been released.

