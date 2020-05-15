Sirika orders Aviation agencies, parastatals to relocate to Abuja

Agencies and parastatals under the aviation industry have been ordered to relocate their corporate headquarters to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

According to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, the agencies and parastatals must relocate within 45 days.

The relocation order is said to be in a bid to enforce the 2012 Presidential directive that ordered all government agencies to move their headquarters to Abuja.

Affected by the minister’s order are the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMET.

The order, conveyed in a letter dated 4th May 2020 from the Ministry of Aviation and signed on behalf of the Minister of Aviation by the Director, Human Resource Management, Muhammad Shehu, became imperative because of the current global economic situation and reducing cost of governance.

“I am directed to remind you of a Presidential directive issued in 2012 requesting all the agencies under the Ministry of Aviation to relocate their corporate headquarters to the Federal Capital Territory ( Abuja ) for efficient and effective coordination and enhanced service delivery and note that eight (8) years after the directive, the agencies are yet to comply.

“Accordingly, considering the current situation and the economic impact worldwide as well as the need to reduce the cost of governance and manage scarce resources in a sustainable way, it has become imperative and further to the honorable Minister’s directive (Copy attached) to request that you facilitate and complete the relocation of your corporate headquarters within the next forty-five (45) days in line with this earlier directive”, the letter added.

