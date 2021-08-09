Politics
Sit-at-home order 100% successful in South-East – IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) boasted on Monday that its sit-at-home directive was 100 percent successful in the South-East.
The group issued the directive last week to protest the continued detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Federal Government.
In a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB commended the people of the region for complying fully with the directive.
It urged the people to remain resolute in their push for Biafra.
The statement read: “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our prophet and liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, are delighted to note that this ghost town and sit-at-home order issued by IPOB leadership was 100 percent successful.
“The quest to demand the release of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from DSS dungeons will continue but from another dimension until they release our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
“We, therefore, warmly commend Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of Biafra freedom who made the exercise a huge success irrespective of counter orders from unknown men working for DSS to discredit IPOB and its leadership.
“We equally thank our gallant security outfit and volunteer members who made this exercise a successful event today, the 9th of August 2021.
“The huge success recorded in the sit-at-home order today has again further demonstrated that IPOB is intact and has no issues with anybody. We are in unity and we can restore Biafra sooner than expected.
“We, therefore, encourage all Biafrans to remain resolute in our struggle for self-determination which is our fundamental right.”
