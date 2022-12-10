News
Sit-at-home order: South-East in chaos as gunmen go on killing spree in Imo
Four people were reportedly killed by gunmen on Owerri-Okigwe Road in Imo State on Friday night as they were executing a sit-at-home order.
Two expatriates overseeing the ongoing construction of Owerri-Okigwe Road phase 11 were also abducted by the terrorists.
The deaths took place in Umunachi and Umuna, two local government areas in the state of Isiala Mbano, respectively.
The expatriates were abducted in Umunachi after two people who were thought to be their security aides were allegedly brought down, as the gunmen who came in three vehicles opened fire at Umuna Junction, killing two people.
Read also:Igbo elders tell South-East residents to ignore Simon Ekpa’s sit-at-home order
“They just killed these two men now at Umuna. This act was carried out by gunmen enforcing sit-at-home. This just happened now now. We are now afraid,” an eyewitness revealed.
Gunmen had also in the afternoon of Friday killed prince Chidi Iheme, elder brother to Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme, popularly known as Pawpaw.
In his statement on Saturday, the All Progressives Congress candidate for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency, Akarachi Amadi condemned the killings.
