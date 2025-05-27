Sit-at-home protests cost South-East Nigeria N7.6trn in four years — Report

A new report by SBM Intelligence has revealed that Nigeria’s South-East region has suffered a staggering N7.6 trillion in economic losses over the last four years, primarily due to the prolonged enforcement of sit-at-home orders imposed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The report, titled “Four Years of Disruption,” paints a sobering picture of how a protest movement, originally launched in 2021 to demand the release of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, has spiraled into an enduring economic, social, and security crisis.

According to the findings, every Monday in states like Abia, Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, and Anambra is now marked by deserted streets, shuttered markets, and silent workplaces. What began as symbolic resistance has, over time, been violently enforced, leaving many residents gripped by fear.

“The sit-at-home protests, enforced by IPOB since 2021, have transformed from a symbolic act of dissent into a protracted crisis with devastating socioeconomic and security consequences for Southeast Nigeria,” the report noted.

The financial toll has been catastrophic. Micro and small businesses, the backbone of the region’s economy, reportedly lose up to N4.6 trillion annually due to enforced closures. Transport operators forfeit between N10 billion and N13 billion each Monday, while supply chains remain repeatedly disrupted.

Major commercial hubs, including Onitsha Main Market, one of the largest in West Africa, have been among the hardest hit. The report highlights how many traders face mounting losses, with transactions suspended and livelihoods hanging in the balance.

Beyond the economic impact, the human cost is equally alarming. Between 2021 and 2025, SBM documented 776 deaths and over 330 violent incidents linked to the sit-at-home enforcement. The states of Imo and Anambra recorded the highest fatalities. The Eastern Security Network (ESN), IPOB’s armed wing, along with other criminal groups, have been implicated in attacks involving arson, kidnappings, and targeted killings.

“The movement, once rooted in genuine political grievances, has since been hijacked by violence, criminality, and internal divisions,” the report said. “This shift has not only eroded public support but has also deepened the region’s instability.”

Efforts by state governments to restore normalcy have seen mixed results. In Enugu, Governor Peter Mbah introduced sanctions against individuals and institutions that comply with the sit-at-home order, contributing to a gradual return of business activities in parts of the state. Similar enforcement efforts have been observed in Ebonyi and other states.

However, for many in the region, the scars of the past four years remain deep. From market women forced to abandon their stalls, to students missing critical school days, to families grieving the loss of loved ones, the sit-at-home saga has left an indelible mark.

