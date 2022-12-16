Sit-at-home useless, won’t bring ‘Biafra dream’ to fruition —Yul Edochie

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie on Friday dismissed the sit-at-home order in South-East as a wrong strategy to realize the Biafra dream. Simon Ekpa , a Finland-based self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), had few days ago declared sit-at-home order in the region to protest the 2023 general elections. Although several Ndi Igbo groups such as Ohanaeze Ndigbo, IPOB and others had described the order as untenable, it was observed in most part of the region. In a video declaring the completion of the order on Wednesday, Ekpa insisted the South-East area will not host the 2023 elections, citing it as a “sacrifice” that the people of Biafra must make. He said: “To end Nigeria in 2023 is a task that must be done! There will be no general election in Biafraland in 2023, it is a sacrifice and a task that must be done by all Biafrans across the globe.

“I want every Biafran to watch this broadcast and share widely. Don’t miss it…Follow enterbiafra.com to know How IPOB activities delaying Fulanisation of Nigeria. I am Simon Ekpa, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple on Biafra restoration”, he added. Edochie, who took to his Twitter handle to comment on the development, slammed Ekpa for plunging his people into more misery and suffering. The actor advocated more diplomatic ways for the realization of the Biafran objectives, adding that violence was never a way to go. He wrote: “Dear Simon Ekpa, ‘sit at home’ will not bring Biafra. Suffering your own people will not bring Biafra. Nigeria wasn’t joined by Emeka or Chioma; Nigeria was joined by the British Government for their own personal reasons. Therefore suffering your people to make a point is of no use. “To achieve Biafra we must find peaceful and diplomatic ways to make the world hear our voice. And it starts by preaching LOVE, PEACE and UNITY amongst Ndi Igbo. Using violence on your people will only bring division. And a divided house can never achieve anything meaningful.” By Ambali Abdulkabeer

