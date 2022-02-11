Situation Room charges INEC, security agents on peaceful FCT Council election

The Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room (NCSSR), an umbrella body of Civil Rights Organisations (CSOs) in the country, on Friday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure peace council election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The FCT council election will take place on Saturday.

In a statement issued by its Convener, Ene Obi, and the two Co-Conveners, Asma’u Joda and James Ugochukwu, in Abuja, the Situation Room asked the security agents to prosecute electoral offenders.

The statement read: “The FCT Commissioner of Police has announced that adequate personnel will be deployed for the election and assured of professional behaviour by the operatives.

“Situation Room reiterates that all security agencies deployed on election duty should adhere to the directives of the Nigeria Police, as the lead agency on election security, and abide by the Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Security Personnel on Election Duty.

READ ALSO: FCT COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Minister warns residents, politicians

“Situation Room will also watch out for hotspots identified by the Police, and call on the Force to document evidence of any violation of the Electoral Act to bring offenders to book.

“In general, of the 475 candidates nominated by the 14 political parties participating in the 2022 FCT Area Council Elections, just 41 candidates comprising 3 chairmanship candidates, 8 vice chairmanship candidates and 30 councillorship candidates are female. Situation Room notes that there is a PWD councillorship candidate in Karu Ward of AMAC.

“We call on the political parties to play by the rules throughout the voting process and enjoin candidates and their supporters to uphold the principles of free, fair and credible elections. Situation Room further calls on political parties to provide a better environment for social inclusion in their nomination and party processes.”

