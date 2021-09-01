Six Anambra lawmakers dump APGA for APC

Six members of the Anambra State House of Assembly under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Tuesday, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This could be said to be a boost to the APC for the forthcoming November 6 Anambra governorship polls.

The six lawmakers who defected are Hon. Nonso Okafor representing Nnewi North; Hon. Timothy Ifedioramma representing Njikoka 1; Hon. Cater D. N Umeoduagu representing Aguata 1; Hon. Lawrence Ezeudu representing Dunukofia; Hon. Arthur Chiekwu representing Idemmili North and Hon. Edward Ibuzo, representing Onitsha North 2.

Receiving the defectors at an event on Tuesday evening in Abuja, the Chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni reiterated that the party was determined to win the Anambra governorship election, saying it was engaging critical stakeholders in the state.

Buni said: “Mere looking at what is happening, especially now that so prominent and serving state lawmakers have started joining, the grassroots is moving and Anambra people are moving to the APC.”

Meanwhile, the defectors described the APC as the preferred party and promised to mobilise support towards victory in the November 6 governorship polls.

In his remarks, the Imo Governor and Chairman of the APC Anambra Governorship Election Council, Senator Hope Uzodinma, said the people of the South-East have woken up, noting that the region was committed to national politics and being part and parcel of Nigeria.

Also, he expressed confidence that APC would win the Anambra governorship election.

The brief ceremony held at Imo State Governors’s Lodge was attended by Governors of Lagos, Osun and Kogi as well as top members of the party in Anambra State.

