Politics
Six Anambra lawmakers dump APGA for APC
Six members of the Anambra State House of Assembly under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Tuesday, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
This could be said to be a boost to the APC for the forthcoming November 6 Anambra governorship polls.
The six lawmakers who defected are Hon. Nonso Okafor representing Nnewi North; Hon. Timothy Ifedioramma representing Njikoka 1; Hon. Cater D. N Umeoduagu representing Aguata 1; Hon. Lawrence Ezeudu representing Dunukofia; Hon. Arthur Chiekwu representing Idemmili North and Hon. Edward Ibuzo, representing Onitsha North 2.
Receiving the defectors at an event on Tuesday evening in Abuja, the Chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni reiterated that the party was determined to win the Anambra governorship election, saying it was engaging critical stakeholders in the state.
Buni said: “Mere looking at what is happening, especially now that so prominent and serving state lawmakers have started joining, the grassroots is moving and Anambra people are moving to the APC.”
READ ALSO: APGA’s crisis deepens as court reaffirms Okeke as party’s chairman
Meanwhile, the defectors described the APC as the preferred party and promised to mobilise support towards victory in the November 6 governorship polls.
In his remarks, the Imo Governor and Chairman of the APC Anambra Governorship Election Council, Senator Hope Uzodinma, said the people of the South-East have woken up, noting that the region was committed to national politics and being part and parcel of Nigeria.
Also, he expressed confidence that APC would win the Anambra governorship election.
The brief ceremony held at Imo State Governors’s Lodge was attended by Governors of Lagos, Osun and Kogi as well as top members of the party in Anambra State.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...