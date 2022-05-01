Six aspirants to vie for PDP governorship ticket in Lagos

At least six aspirants will vie for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket in Lagos, the party said on Sunday.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Hakeem Amode, who disclosed this in a statement, said the aspirants appeared before the party’s screening panel headed by the former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi, at the party’s Zonal Office in Ibadan last week.

He said: “11 aspirants from Oyo, Lagos and Ogun States appeared before the panel in Ibadan.

“The Lagos aspirants that appeared before the panel were Shamsideen Dosumu, AbdulAzeez Adediran, David Kolawole, Jimi Karmal, Adedeji Doherty and Rhodes Gbadebo.”

Amode said the chapter had on Wednesday screened aspirants for the Senate, House of Representatives and the state Houses of Assembly.

He commended the party’s screening committee and aspirants for the successful screening exercise.

Amode also commended the PDP leadership for the ward congresses to elect three-member ad hoc delegates ahead of the party’s primaries slated for this month.

“The peaceful screening is an indication that PDP is ready to play fair in the coming elections.

“PDP is very ready to take over Lagos, make governance about the people and give Lagos residents reasons to sleep with both eyes closed.

“For this reason, the party has made sure the best and most capable hands within the party have come out to contest for the 2023 elections,” the spokesman added.

