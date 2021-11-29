Six bodies recovered after attack on Jos Correctional Centre

Six bodies have been recovered as the dust settles on the invasion of the Jos Correctional Centre in Plateau State by gunmen on Sunday.

Though it was not clear whether the bodies were those of the gunmen, officers or the inmates, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Plateau State command of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), ASC Geofrey Longdiem, confirmed the discovery while addressing newsmen in Jos on Monday.

Longdiem said the command had commenced an headcount to determine the identity of the deceased, just as he announced that eight fleeing inmates had been recaptured while a manhunt had been mounted for other fleeing prisoners.

“We are currently doing a headcount of the inmates. This exercise will enable us know how many inmates have escaped,” Longdiem said.

