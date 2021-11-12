Six burnt to death in Ondo auto crash

At least six persons were on Friday burnt to death in an auto crash along the Ode- Aye road in Okitipuoa local government area of Ondo State.

An eyewitness told journalists that a coaster bus belonging to Akure North local government area and a J5 bus laden with ethanol were involved in the crash.

The vehicles, according to him, went up in flames after they collided.

He said: The accident occurred after one of the vehicles wrongfully overtook another one near the Oluwa River and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

READ ALSO: Two NSCDC officers die in Ondo auto crash

“The passengers of the bus were on their way to Okitipupa for a social function when the accident occurred.

“At least six persons were burnt beyond recognition while some other victims were rushed to a private hospital in Ore, Odigbo LGA, for medical attention.

“Efforts by the residents of the community to put off the inferno were unsuccessful because the ethanol loaded in the J5 vehicle which went off in flame immediately the vehicles collided.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now