Six corps members test positive for COVID-19 in Abia

The Abia State Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi-Kalu has said that six corps members taking part in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state have tested positive for COVID-19.

Okiyi-Kalu stated this on Tuesday in a statement while reacting to a social media report on the mandatory testing of corps members posted to the state by the COVID-19 team before they were allowed entry into the orientation camp in Bende LGA.

According to the commissioner, the discovery was made by the state’s surveillance team on COVID-19.

He further stated that the state government is supporting the NYSC medical team with the state’s medical, epidemiology, Surveillance and rapid response personnel, adding that the six persons have been treated and discharged in line with the COVID-19 guidelines.

He also reaffirmed the position of the state government on compulsory COVID-19 testing and carrying surveillance (on suspected cases) during and after the camping period.

