Six days after killing 11 mourners, gunmen strike again, kill 10 in Plateau community

Six days after attacking the Ruwi community of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State and killing 11 mourners while observing a wake keep for a late relative, 10 more people have been killed when gunmen suspected to be Fulani militia launched another attack on five communities in the same LGA on Wednesday.

According to the Chairman of Bokkos Cultural Development Council (BCDC) Vanguard, Farmasum Fuddang, who confirmed the incident on Friday, the new attack was similar to the one that occured in the Ruwi community.

According to the BCDC Chairman, the assailants who reportedly spoke the Fulani dialect, carried out the coordinated attacks in broad daylight.

Fuddang who narrated how the attackers carried out the attacks, said in a statement made available to journalists:

“There were attacks on Wednesday and five villages were affected. It started From Mongor but the attackers were chased out by security forces.

“The attackers then moved to Daffo and attacked the community but security swiftly responded and chased them out. After Daffo, they went to Manguna, Hurti and Tadai villages and launched attacks.

“In just one week, we have lost over 20 community members due to these marauding terrorists. On April 2 alone, they killed over 10 people.

“All thanks to the Nigerian military and police for their swift response to distress calls, which helped minimize casualties.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the victims of the recent invasions in Ruwi, Mangor, Daffo, Manguna, Hurti, and Tadai. We call on emergency agencies such as NEMA, SEMA, and the Nigerian Red Cross to swiftly provide relief to the displaced and injured.

“The latest attacks have forced residents of the affected communities and their neighbors to flee for their lives, while the communities have been deserted.”

Fuddang, however, urged community members to remain vigilant and support security forces in efforts to protect their lives and property.

“The people of Bokkos must not allow themselves to be slaughtered or rely solely on government security forces, who cannot be everywhere or protect everyone.

“At the very least, citizens should arm themselves with non-prohibited weapons to delay attackers until help arrives. Anything less could be fatal,” Fuddang advised.

