Six days to Tokyo Olympics – full 60-man list of Team Nigeria athletes

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are finally set to begin in six days having been postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Team Nigeria will be competing in 10 sports with a total of 60 athletes at the Games which are billed to run from 23 July to 8 August.

Historically, Nigeria has won a total of 25 Olympic medals since her first participation in 1952. Three Gold, 10 Silver and 12 Bronze medals.

The team have in recent times experienced poor outings as they only won one bronze medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, and won no medal at all at the previous edition in London. 2012.

But hopes are high ahead of the Tokyo showpiece, and with the countdown to the Games already on, here is the full list of athletes to represent Nigeria.

The provisional 60-man list, which was published on the official website of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, is however subject to change if the officials deem it necessary for some entries.

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

Uche Eke

ATHLETICS

Enoch Adegoke

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi

Divine Oduduru

Usheoritse Itsekiri

Samson Nathaniel

Chidi Okezie

Tobi Amusan

Ese Brume

Blessing Okagbare

Favour Ofili

Rosemary Chukwuma

Patience Okon-George

Ruth Usoro

Grace Nwokocha

Glory Patrick

Knowledge Omovoh

Nse Imaobong Uko

Chioma Onyekwere

Annette Echikunwoke

Read Also: Basketball Federation takes delivery of D’Tigers’ Olympics kits after tax waiver

BADMINTON

Godwin Olofua

Juwon Anuoluwapo 0peyori

Dorcas Ajoke Adesokan

BASKETBALL

Men:

Caleb Agada

Precious Achiuwa

Ike Ireogbu

Chimezie Metu

Jordan Nwora

Jahlil Okafor

Josh Okogie

Stan Okoye

Chikezie Okpala

Olumiye Oni

Ekpe Udoh

Nnamdi Vincent

Women:

Promise Amukamara

Oderah Chidom

Adara Elonu

Ify lbekwe

Ezinne Kalu

Aisha Mohammed

Erica Ogwumike

Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah

Nneka Ogwumike

Atonye Nyingifa

Nnenna Amy Okonkwo

Elizabeth Williams

CANOE SPRINT

Emmanuel Ayomide Bello

ROWING

Esther oko

SWIMMING

Abiola Ogunbanwo

TABLE TENNIS

Aruna Quadri

Olajide Omotayo

Offiong Edem

Funke Oshonaike

TAEKWONDO

Oluchi Elizabeth Anyanacho

WRESTLING

Ekerekeme Agiomor

Odunayo Adekuoroye

Aminat Adeniyi

Blessing Oborududu

Adijat ldris

Join the conversation

Opinions