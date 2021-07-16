Sports
Six days to Tokyo Olympics – full 60-man list of Team Nigeria athletes
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are finally set to begin in six days having been postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Team Nigeria will be competing in 10 sports with a total of 60 athletes at the Games which are billed to run from 23 July to 8 August.
Historically, Nigeria has won a total of 25 Olympic medals since her first participation in 1952. Three Gold, 10 Silver and 12 Bronze medals.
The team have in recent times experienced poor outings as they only won one bronze medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, and won no medal at all at the previous edition in London. 2012.
But hopes are high ahead of the Tokyo showpiece, and with the countdown to the Games already on, here is the full list of athletes to represent Nigeria.
The provisional 60-man list, which was published on the official website of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, is however subject to change if the officials deem it necessary for some entries.
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS
Uche Eke
ATHLETICS
Enoch Adegoke
Chukwuebuka Enekwechi
Divine Oduduru
Usheoritse Itsekiri
Samson Nathaniel
Chidi Okezie
Tobi Amusan
Ese Brume
Blessing Okagbare
Favour Ofili
Rosemary Chukwuma
Patience Okon-George
Ruth Usoro
Grace Nwokocha
Glory Patrick
Knowledge Omovoh
Nse Imaobong Uko
Chioma Onyekwere
Annette Echikunwoke
Read Also: Basketball Federation takes delivery of D’Tigers’ Olympics kits after tax waiver
BADMINTON
Godwin Olofua
Juwon Anuoluwapo 0peyori
Dorcas Ajoke Adesokan
BASKETBALL
Men:
Caleb Agada
Precious Achiuwa
Ike Ireogbu
Chimezie Metu
Jordan Nwora
Jahlil Okafor
Josh Okogie
Stan Okoye
Chikezie Okpala
Olumiye Oni
Ekpe Udoh
Nnamdi Vincent
Women:
Promise Amukamara
Oderah Chidom
Adara Elonu
Ify lbekwe
Ezinne Kalu
Aisha Mohammed
Erica Ogwumike
Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah
Nneka Ogwumike
Atonye Nyingifa
Nnenna Amy Okonkwo
Elizabeth Williams
CANOE SPRINT
Emmanuel Ayomide Bello
ROWING
Esther oko
SWIMMING
Abiola Ogunbanwo
TABLE TENNIS
Aruna Quadri
Olajide Omotayo
Offiong Edem
Funke Oshonaike
TAEKWONDO
Oluchi Elizabeth Anyanacho
WRESTLING
Ekerekeme Agiomor
Odunayo Adekuoroye
Aminat Adeniyi
Blessing Oborududu
Adijat ldris
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....