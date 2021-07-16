 Six days to Tokyo Olympics - full 60-man list of Team Nigeria athletes | Ripples Nigeria
Six days to Tokyo Olympics – full 60-man list of Team Nigeria athletes

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are finally set to begin in six days having been postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Team Nigeria will be competing in 10 sports with a total of 60 athletes at the Games which are billed to run from 23 July to 8 August.

Historically, Nigeria has won a total of 25 Olympic medals since her first participation in 1952. Three Gold, 10 Silver and 12 Bronze medals.

The team have in recent times experienced poor outings as they only won one bronze medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, and won no medal at all at the previous edition in London. 2012.

But hopes are high ahead of the Tokyo showpiece, and with the countdown to the Games already on, here is the full list of athletes to represent Nigeria.

The provisional 60-man list, which was published on the official website of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, is however subject to change if the officials deem it necessary for some entries.

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

Uche Eke

ATHLETICS

Enoch Adegoke
Chukwuebuka Enekwechi
Divine Oduduru
Usheoritse Itsekiri
Samson Nathaniel
Chidi Okezie
Tobi Amusan
Ese Brume
Blessing Okagbare
Favour Ofili
Rosemary Chukwuma
Patience Okon-George
Ruth Usoro
Grace Nwokocha
Glory Patrick
Knowledge Omovoh
Nse Imaobong Uko
Chioma Onyekwere
Annette Echikunwoke

BADMINTON

Godwin Olofua
Juwon Anuoluwapo 0peyori
Dorcas Ajoke Adesokan

BASKETBALL

Men:
Caleb Agada
Precious Achiuwa
Ike Ireogbu
Chimezie Metu
Jordan Nwora
Jahlil Okafor
Josh Okogie
Stan Okoye
Chikezie Okpala
Olumiye Oni
Ekpe Udoh
Nnamdi Vincent

Women:
Promise Amukamara
Oderah Chidom
Adara Elonu
Ify lbekwe
Ezinne Kalu
Aisha Mohammed
Erica Ogwumike
Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah
Nneka Ogwumike
Atonye Nyingifa
Nnenna Amy Okonkwo
Elizabeth Williams

CANOE SPRINT

Emmanuel Ayomide Bello

ROWING

Esther oko

SWIMMING

Abiola Ogunbanwo

TABLE TENNIS

Aruna Quadri
Olajide Omotayo
Offiong Edem
Funke Oshonaike

TAEKWONDO

Oluchi Elizabeth Anyanacho

WRESTLING

Ekerekeme Agiomor
Odunayo Adekuoroye
Aminat Adeniyi
Blessing Oborududu
Adijat ldris

