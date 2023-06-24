Metro
Six dead, 14 rescued in Cross River boat mishap
At least six persons were confirmed dead in a boat accident t along the Calabar waterways in Cross State on Saturday.
The boat carrying 20 passengers was heading to Oron in Akwa Ibom State when the incident occurred near the Marina resort.
A Nigerian Navy official who took part in the exercise said 14 passengers had been rescued alive by emergency responders.
He said: “The Navy partook in the rescue mission, we at rescued 14 passengers of the ill-fated boat.
“I can’t give you the exact position of the boat because we only rushed for the rescue mission. But I am sure the command will soon release a statement to this effect.”
