Six dead, 14 rescued in Cross River boat mishap

At least six persons were confirmed dead in a boat accident t along the Calabar waterways in Cross State on Saturday.

The boat carrying 20 passengers was heading to Oron in Akwa Ibom State when the incident occurred near the Marina resort.

A Nigerian Navy official who took part in the exercise said 14 passengers had been rescued alive by emergency responders.

He said: “The Navy partook in the rescue mission, we at rescued 14 passengers of the ill-fated boat.

“I can’t give you the exact position of the boat because we only rushed for the rescue mission. But I am sure the command will soon release a statement to this effect.”

