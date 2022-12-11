Six dead, 25 injured in Kogi auto crash

At least six persons were confirmed dead and 25 others injured in an auto crash that occurred along the Okene-Ogori road in Kogi State on Saturday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Stephen Dawulung, told journalists in Lokoja on Sunday that the lone accident involved an articulated vehicle loaded with 45 persons and cows

He added that some of the cows died in the accident which occurred at about 12 noon.

The victims of the accident, according to him, were taken to Ageva General Hospital, Okene, Ajunko Clinic and Maternity Ibilo, and Ogbagidi General Hospital, Okene.

Dawulung said: “When the accident which involved an IVECO trailer conveying cows and 45 persons down South occurred by a graveyard just a few kilometres to Ogori Magongo along Okene-Ogori road, Kogi, our officers, and men were timely in response to it.

“Our officers in conjunction with the police and military personnel came to the rescue and rushed the injured to four different medical centres for medical treatment.

“The corpses of the dead have also been deposited at the morgue of the Ageva General Hospital, Okene.

“The accident was caused by the speed which could not be controlled at a sharp bend.”

