Six dead, 33 hospitalised in fresh Cholera outbreak in Plateau | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Six dead, 33 hospitalised in fresh Cholera outbreak in Plateau
Six people have died while 33 others have been hospitalised following a fresh outbreak of cholera in five local government areas of Plateau State.
According to the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Lar, who confirmed this at a media parley in Jos on Sunday, the outbreak of the disease was reported in Jos South, Jos North, Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Bassa local government areas.
“It is true that there is an outbreak of cholera in the state. Six people have been reported dead and we are monitoring the situation right now,” he said.
He added that about 33 people are now receiving treatment in various government hospitals across the state and urged residents to be very careful about their sources of water, fruits and other foods, and to report any incident to credible health facilities.
“It is important that people mind what they eat and drink and take their personal hygiene very seriously.
READ ALSO: Fresh attack claims seven lives in Plateau community
“People should be health-conscious by ensuring that all fruits and vegetables are properly washed before eating,” he reemphasized.
Lar added that with the confirmed cases of the disease, the public should be mindful of their sources of water and ensure that only water from trusted sources is consumed.
By Isaac Dachen
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...