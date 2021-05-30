Six dead, 33 hospitalised in fresh Cholera outbreak in Plateau | Ripples Nigeria

Six people have died while 33 others have been hospitalised following a fresh outbreak of cholera in five local government areas of Plateau State.

According to the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Lar, who confirmed this at a media parley in Jos on Sunday, the outbreak of the disease was reported in Jos South, Jos North, Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Bassa local government areas.

“It is true that there is an outbreak of cholera in the state. Six people have been reported dead and we are monitoring the situation right now,” he said.

He added that about 33 people are now receiving treatment in various government hospitals across the state and urged residents to be very careful about their sources of water, fruits and other foods, and to report any incident to credible health facilities.

“It is important that people mind what they eat and drink and take their personal hygiene very seriously.

“People should be health-conscious by ensuring that all fruits and vegetables are properly washed before eating,” he reemphasized.

Lar added that with the confirmed cases of the disease, the public should be mindful of their sources of water and ensure that only water from trusted sources is consumed.

By Isaac Dachen

