Six dead, 5 injured in Kogi auto crash

At least six persons died and five others were injured in an auto accident in the Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State on Monday.

The Acting Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Samuel Ogundayo, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Okene.

He said seven vehicles were involved in the accident, which occurred at the Okenkwe community of Okene at about 9:00 p.m. on Monday.

Ogundayo said: “The tragic incident began with the inability of a truck to climb the Okengwe hill, when it lost brakes and rolled backward, crushed two Tricycles, three cars, and rammed into another truck.

“The tragic and unfortunate incident left six people dead and five others injured.

“The FRSC rescue operatives who arrived at the accident scene in good time rushed the injured to the Referral Hospital, Okene, for treatment, while the corpses of the dead were deposited at the Mortuary of the Onene General Hospital.”

