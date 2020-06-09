Six die as container falls on vehicles in Anambra

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Tuesday at least six people were killed after a container fell on vehicles along Awka-Onitsha Expressway in Anambra State.

The Anambra Sector Commander of FRSC, Andrew Kumapayi, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Awka, said the container fell on the vehicles after the driver of the truck carrying the item lost control of the vehicle due to brake failure.

He said the accident occurred at 10:46 a.m. near TRACAS bus stop on the highway.

Ikumapayi said: “The fatal multiple road traffic crash involved a Mack Trailer with registration number UMA259XB, a Toyota Previa with registration number ENU849XE, another Toyota Precis with registration number ENU575ZU and a Toyota Sienna with registration number JJT434ZF.

“Two tricycles with registration numbers AAH705UW and AGU482QE and another without registration number were also involved in the crash.

“A total of 10 people – eight male adults and two female adults – were involved in the crash. The victims were rushed to Toronto Hospital, Onitsha, by the FRSC rescue team from Upper Iweka Outpost.

“Out of the 10 people involved, six (five male and one female) were confirmed dead at the hospital, while four males were critically injured, but responding to treatment.

“The corpses were deposited at the morgue in the same hospital.”

