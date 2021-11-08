Six die in Bauchi auto crash

At least six persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash along the Jama’are-Azare road in Bauchi on Sunday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Yusuf Abdullahi the Sector Commander, who confirmed the accident to journalists on Monday, said 15 others were seriously injured in the crash that occurred at Kwanan Digiza village on Sunday morning.

He said a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to the Kano Line transport company was involved in the lone accident.

Abdullahi said: “There was a crash yesterday (Sunday) involving a Kano line commercial vehicle and six people lost their lives to the crash. The six people that died were all females.”

READ ALSO: Two die in Niger auto crash

“The crash was caused by speed violation. A total of 21 persons were involved in the crash, including four males, 14 females, one male child, and two female children.

“Among the 15 injured persons were four males, eight females, one male child, and two female children.

“The injured and the corpses had been taken to the Jama’are General hospital for treatment and confirmation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now