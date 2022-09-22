Six die in Benue boat mishap

At least six persons died in a boat mishap at Guma Local Government Area of Benue State on Tuesday.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday.

She said: “The command got information at about 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday that a boat transporting 40 passengers from Guma LGA to Buruku LGA for business capsized in the river around Fada Village in Guma LGA of the state.

“The combined efforts of the police and fishermen in the area led to the rescue of 26 passengers who were taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

“Six corpses were recovered and a search for the remaining eight passengers Is ongoing.”

