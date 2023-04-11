Six die in Cross River auto crash

Six persons were confirmed dead accident along the Calabar-Ogoja highway in Cross River State on Tuesday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Abdullahi Hassan, told journalists in Calabar that one person was injured in the accident.

He added that a truck and a Sienna vehicle were involved in the accident.

Hassan said: “We have eight male adults and one female adult in the vehicles. One male adult sustained an injury, while six, consisting of five males and one female, died in the crash.

Read also:10 burnt to death in Oyo auto crash

“The registration number of the Siena vehicle is AFM 810 NK, while the truck has no number. The probable cause of the crash is wrongful overtaking and speeding.

“Both the injured and those who died have been taken to the General Hospital in Ogoja by officers of the FRSC.”

The FRSC official advised motorists to desist from wrongful overtaking and speeding on highways.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now