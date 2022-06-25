Six die in Jigawa auto crash

At least six persons were confirmed dead in a lone accident along the Malammadori road in Malamadori Local Government Area of Jigawa State on Saturday.

The spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Ibrahim Gambo, confirmed the accident to journalists in Dutse, the state capital.

Gambo said four other passengers were seriously injured in the accident.

He said: “10 people were involved in the accident caused by tyre burst and loss of control of a commercial vehicle (Sharon Wagon) with registration number GMB 11 XA, driven by Abba Abdullahi.

“The deceased and the injured victims were taken to Malammadori Primary Healthcare Centre for medical attention.

“Two of the injured victims were later referred to Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Nguro, in neighbouring Yobe State.”

