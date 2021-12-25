Metro
Six die in Ogun auto crash
At least six persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash involving two vehicles along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Ahmed Umar, confirmed the incident to journalists in Ota, Ogun State.
He said 12 other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident.
The FRSC official added that 18 persons were involved in the accident which occurred at 3.20 a.m. on Saturday.
READ ALSO: Auto crash kills six, injures 10 along Bauchi-Kano Highway
He blamed the accident on reckless driving and urged motorists to comply with traffic rules.
Umar said: “The two vehicles involved in the accident are a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number, MKA 567 XZ, and an Iveco articulated vehicle marked XF 854 KTN.
“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at Idera Hospital, Sagamu, while the survivors are taken to different hospitals for treatment.”
