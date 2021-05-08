Six feared dead as gunmen attack Akwa Ibom police | Ripples Nigeria

Unknown gunmen on Saturday launched an attack on Odoro Ikpe Police Station, in Ini LGA of Akwa Ibom State, killing six officers on duty.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the attack occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, when people were still sleeping.

The early morning attack is one of the series of attacks against security operatives by armed men in the state.

Details later…

