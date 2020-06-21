Latest Politics

Six Gombe Assembly members recover from COVID-19

June 21, 2020
France kicks against Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers prioritizing America
By Ripples Nigeria

Six Gombe State House of Assembly members infected with COVID-19 have recovered from the dreaded disease.

The six lawmakers recovered and tested negative for the virus after receiving treatments.

Read also: GOMBE: Commissioner, lawmaker test positive for COVID-19

The six of them, led by the assembly Speaker Abubakar Kurba, at a press briefing during the weekend, appreciated the medical team from the state task force on COVID-19, assuring that they would do more for the state’s health sector.

The lawmakers said they were meant to undergo a series of treatments in isolation and remained away from family members and friends for two weeks.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!