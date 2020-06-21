Six Gombe Assembly members recover from COVID-19

Six Gombe State House of Assembly members infected with COVID-19 have recovered from the dreaded disease.

The six lawmakers recovered and tested negative for the virus after receiving treatments.

Read also: GOMBE: Commissioner, lawmaker test positive for COVID-19

The six of them, led by the assembly Speaker Abubakar Kurba, at a press briefing during the weekend, appreciated the medical team from the state task force on COVID-19, assuring that they would do more for the state’s health sector.

The lawmakers said they were meant to undergo a series of treatments in isolation and remained away from family members and friends for two weeks.

Join the conversation

Opinions