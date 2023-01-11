Six injured in knife attack at Paris railway station

French authorities have confirmed that six people were injured in an attack at Paris’ Gare Du Nord central railway station early Wednesday.

French Interior Minister, Gerald Darmanin, who addressed a press conference shortly after the attack, said the attacker began attacking people at 6:42 a.m. local time and was neutralized a minute later.

“The individual was disarmed by off-duty police officers who were going home and by border police,” Darmanin said in a press conference.

“Several police officers opened fire, including a security agent working for rail operator SNCF.

Read also:Nigerian govt reveals $170m loan from French agency to improve power supply

“Thankful to the police for their effective and courageous response. The police seem to have opened fire against a dangerous person who injured travelers at Gare du Nord,” Darmanin said.

Local report said multiple shots were fired and the alleged attacker was injured before he was arrested.

“One of the injured is in critical condition. The suspect is also in a critical condition. The motive for the knife attack is unknown,” a spokesman for the Paris Prosecutor’s Office said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now