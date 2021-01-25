Six Malian soldiers killed in two separate attacks by terrorists

The Malian army has confirmed that no fewer than six soldiers were killed during two separate attacks launched by heavily armed terrorists close to the border with Burkina Faso.

In a statement issued on Monday, the army said troops responded forcefully when simultaneous assaults were carried out on two bases in the early hours of Sunday morning at Boulkessy and Mondoro.

It described the attackers as “terrorists“, saying 30 were killed during the incident which came after three soldiers were killed in the same area by a bomb explosion last Thursday.

READ ALSO: MALI: Al-Qaeda claims responsibility for roadside blast that killed two French soldiers

This came three weeks after the Mali branch of terrorist group, Al-Qaeda claimed responsibility for a deadly roadside blast that killed two French soldiers in the eastern Menaka region.

The Al-Qaeda branch known as Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), made the claim in a message shared by the group’s supporters on the messaging app Telegram.

The two French soldiers who were in Menaka collecting intelligence, according to the French presidency, died in Mali when their armoured vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device.

