Six million Afghans at risk of famine as crisis grows —UN

The United Nations Humanitarian Agency has raised the alarm over the deplorable conditions in Afghanistan, warning that six million people were at risk of famine following sanctions placed on the country when the Taliban took over a year ago.

The Taliban has not been formally recognised by any foreign governments and is still subjected to international sanctions, which the UN and aid groups say are now hindering humanitarian operations in the country.

The Agency chief, Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council on Monday that Afghanistan faces multiple crises including humanitarian, economic, climate, hunger and financial, and called for international donors to immediately provide $770m to help Afghans survive the coming colder months.

“Conflict, poverty, climate shocks and food insecurity have long been a sad reality in Afghanistan,” Griffiths said, adding that what makes the current situation “so critical” is the halt to large-scale development aid.

“Poverty is deepening, the population is still growing, and the de facto authorities have no budget to invest in their own future. It’s clear to us that some development support needs to be restarted,” the UN humanitarian agency head said.

He noted that more than half of Afghanistan’s 39 million people need humanitarian help and more than a million children are “estimated to be suffering from the most severe, life-threatening form of malnutrition” and could die without proper treatment.

