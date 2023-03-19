Six missing as gunmen attack INEC officials in Kogi

Six persons had been declared missing following an attack by gunmen on Hummer Buses carrying Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials in Kogi State in the early hours of Sunday.

The six missing persons include two serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and four others.

Several persons including policemen and drivers of the buses sustained gunshot wounds in the attack.

The injured persons are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja.

The spokesman for the state police command, Williams Ovye-Aya, confirmed the incident.

He added that the command was on top of the situation.

“We are aware of the sad incident and preparing to issue a statement on the attack,” the spokesman added.

