Six-month-old baby injured as ISWAP attacks Maiduguri

A six-month-old baby was injured when the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) insurgents fired five mortar bombs into Maiduguri, Borno State, on Saturday.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Abdul Umar, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Maiduguri, said the terrorists fired the bombs from the outskirt of Ngomari Old Airport behind Borno State University, Maiduguri.

He said the mortars landed in different locations within the city and caused damages.

Umar said the first bomb landed inside a house belonging to one Ibrahim Abba-Fori and burnt down a Honda Civic car while another destroyed a room in Alhaji Bukar Modu-Kullima house and injured the baby simply identified as Fatima Alhaji-Bukar.

He said: “Another one landed at Gambari Njimtilo Ward near the house of Ahmed Yahaya, where the fence of the house was destroyed.

“The last explosive landed in a farm at Shuwarin Atom Village.

“The six-month-old victim was treated for minor injuries at the Umaru Shehu Ultra-Modern Hospital and discharged.

“Although no life was lost in the attack, more police and military personnel had been deployed to the outskirt of Maiduguri for monitoring and patrols.”

